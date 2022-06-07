Margaret “Peggy” Andreason

Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Andreason, 77, a lifelong resident of rural Byron, MN, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, MN.

Peggy was born on October 29, 1944, in Rochester, MN to Clarence & Cristella (Nereson) Starkson. She married Dean Richard Andreason on September 5, 1981.

Peggy and Dean were loyal employees of the Mayo Clinic for over 30 years working in Environmental Services. Peggy was a caretaker for her parents and later for Dean. She was a lifelong member of East St. Olaf Lutheran Church, active in Circle 4, WELCA, Quilting Sisters and the St. Olaf Heritage Association. She enjoyed planning and working on Annual Lutefisk events at the church. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking, photography, and nature. She was the family’s historian. She traveled several times to Norway to visit relatives.

Peggy is survived by her sister, Carmen (Jim) Campbell; sister-in-law, Rita (Andy) Distad; niece, Kat Gray; nephew, Peter Campbell; three great-nieces, and two great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dean.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at East St. Olaf Church, 6200 County Rd 3 SW, Byron, MN with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Zion Cemetery in rural Byron, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to East St. Olaf Church, 6200 County Rd 3 SW, Byron, MN 55920.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be her memory.