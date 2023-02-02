Margaret “Peggy” Glynn

Margaret Catherine Glynn, 58, of Rochester, MN passed away from complications after a surgery Tuesday January 31st at Methodist Hospital with loved ones by her side.

Peggy was born June 17th, 1964 in Austin, MN to Pete and Joan (Thomas) Glynn. She worked as a CNA where she discovered one of her many gifts of taking care of people. Not only did she love and care for her own two children, she opened her home and was a foster parent to many. Cooking and baking for others was one of her many passions. She would prepare meals for the residence at her apartment complex on many occasions. Some of her favorite past time enjoyments included playing cards with family, fishing, being on the lake, crafts, and Christmas wreaths. Peggy loved Christmas! She decorated for all holidays, but when it came to Christmas, her home was decorated from floor to ceiling. It was a Christmas wonderland. Anyone who knew Peggy, knows that her children were her world along with her 4 grandsons. Above all else, Peggy had a big, loving, and caring heart. She will be missed tremendously by all who were blessed to have known her. Her family finds comfort in knowing she is reunited with her best friend, her mom.

She is survived by her father Pete (Judy) Glynn, daughter Alicia (Chelsie) Wehner, son Anthony Glynn, sisters Franny (Scott) Kunz and Cindy (David) Greene, brothers James (Lynn) Glynn and Daniel (Teri) Glynn, grandchildren Avery Glynn, Garyn Wehner, Eddisyn Wehner, and Brekkyn Wehner, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and her sweet puppy Serenity.

Preceded in death by her mother Joan Glynn, brothers Jeffrey and Jerry.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Church of The Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester with the Rev. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6th in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Tuesday at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

