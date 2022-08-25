Margaret “Susan” Hoel, 61, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Rochester, MN, made her journey to heaven on August 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Susan was born on April 26, 1961 to Edward and Carma (Woodruff) Vinopal in Rochester, MN. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1979 and went on to college to study journalism at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. Susan graduated with honors in 1983. After college, she would go on to marry Tom Hoel in 1988. Susan and Tom would be blessed with three beautiful children, Anthony, Matthew, and Meghan. Although separated later in life, Susan and Tom remained dear friends.

Susan accepted a position with TSI and remained working there for nearly 20 years as a marketing and communications specialist. Susan’s primary focus was being a loving mother and advocate for her children’s health. Her children were the passion behind her co-founding the company Family Achievement Center in 2001, that in turn helped thousands of families over the years. During her free time, Susan liked scrapbooking, playing piano, celebrating the holidays, and rock concerts with John, particularly Journey. She was a kind, classy, and genuinely sweet person who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Susan will remain in the hearts of her children Meghan Hoel and Matthew (Mingma) Hoel; life partner John Jagoe; her former spouse and friend Tom Hoel; sister-in-law Anita Mason; brothers Thomas (JoAnn) Mason, Tim (Kathy) Mason, Chuck (Lana Stewart) Mason, and many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving son Anthony Hoel, parents Edward and Carma Vinopal, and brother John Mason.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Woodbury, MN. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow after a luncheon at Guardian Angels Cemetery in Oakdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 520 South 11th Street, Hudson, WI, 54016 www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.