Feb. 9, 1936 - April 26, 2022

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Margaret Tjepkes, 86, LeRoy, Minn., died Tuesday, April 26, in Stewartville Care Center.

A private memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials are preferred to East Saint Olaf Church in Rock Dell, Minn. for Zion Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.