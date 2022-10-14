Marge Stephens passed away on September 27th, 2022.

She was born Marge Post in Curwensville, Pennsylvania on November 5th, 1938. She moved to Vestal, New York and graduated from Vestal high school.

She came to Minnesota and married Roger Stevens in 1957 and resided in Byron for 60 years.

She is survived by her husband Roger of 64 years, her brother Robert Post, daughters; Tracey (Gary Brannan), Joni Coban, Mary Ann (Steve Peterson) and 7 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the Byron American Legion in Byron Minnesota on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM.