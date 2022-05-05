Margery E. Watkins passed away peacefully on May 4th. She was born in 1922 in Marathon, WI to Walter and Martha Hackbarth and lived in Rhinelander and Green Bay, WI until 1959 when she moved to Rochester with her husband, Lyle. She was an executive secretary at IBM from 1968-1987. She had a strong faith and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and Sarah Circle. Her hobbies were water aerobics, baking, camping and gardening. She was a caring, dedicated, loving mother and a friend to many. It was always a blessing to be in the company of her compassion, love and humor. Margery cherished her family and was blessed with three loving sons Bruce, James and Michael and her caring daughters-in-law Susan and Ava. She treasured her three grandchildren Shayne, Kara and Andrew and great-granddaughter Jada. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister Loraine and her son, Bruce, and will be missed by her loving nieces Mary Jo and Lynn and nephew Dick whom she loved very much. A memorial service will follow later this summer, and interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay, WI.