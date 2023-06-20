Margie Sue Frantz, age 87, of Rochester, MN passed away Monday, June 19th, 2023, in Rochester, MN. Margie was born on December 4th, 1935, in Birmingham, Alabama to Frank and Martha (Hutchins) Brizendine. She attended and graduated from Lakeland High School then attended the University of Florida. She was employed with Goodwill Industries for 35 years. Margie enjoyed reading, travel, spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She always had a warm smile and welcomed everyone as a friend. She developed strong ties to the community of Rochester and attended Autumn Ridge Church. Special thanks to the Charter House staff for the kindness and care over the last several years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frantz; sister, Becky; and brother, Scott Paris.

Survived by her sons, Jeffrey Donahoe, and Chris (Dawn) Donahoe; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda (Tom) Laing.

Funeral services for Margie will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00AM at Autumn Ridge Church in the Timothy Chapel (3611 Salem Rd SW Rochester, MN 55902) with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Frantz family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com