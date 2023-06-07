Marguerite Ann Daly (Kampmeyer)

Age 98, passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 21, 2023. She graced us with her charm, charisma, and whimsical sense of humor. She was the center of a large Irish Catholic family and mother figure to many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, and in-laws. She lived with a sense of gentleness, joy, and wonder.

Born in Saint Paul, she attended St. Marks and Central High School where she was an accomplished athlete, excelling in basketball and softball. She worked at American Hoist during the war years, and then attended the University of Minnesota. On a streetcar on Grand Avenue, she met Rich, the love of her life for 71 years. Together, they created a welcoming, spirited family legacy that connected many loved ones with countless lake cabin weekends, holiday parties, travel adventures, family reunions, touch football games, and much more. They lived in Wausau, Spokane, Denver, Virginia, Aitkin, Bloomington, and Burnsville raising four children. In 1976, she returned to college, proudly obtaining degrees at Normandale Community College and Metro State University, emphasizing her lifelong love of learning and education.

Her greatest joy was being a mother. She taught her children the importance of family, integrity, and having fun. With her “fun-meter” on high, she reveled in time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many beloved family members. It was a world of games, books, sliding, giggling, cookies, ice skating, the Muppets, Calvin and Hobbes, and frogs. Her special gift was making each person feel seen, valued, and loved. You could count on her to bring a sing-a-long and pink boa to every party. Her secret to a long, fulfilling life was her Irish heritage, a deep faith and spirituality, a heart full of gratitude, and daily doses of peanut butter and dark chocolate.

Marguerite is survived by her brother Tom, daughters Teresa Konat (Greg) and Mimi Larson (Dean), sons Rocky (Jan) and Stephen (Erin), grandchildren Brook (Josh), Jacob, Samuel, Katherine (Cody), Elizabeth, Julia, Mary Grace, Anna, Sylvia, and great-grandchildren Grady, Avery, Caleb, and Tyler, and many very beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents, Michael and Ruth Kampmeyer, sister Ruth Cleary (David), brothers Fran (Joan), John, and Michael Kampmeyer, and cousin Eileen Dolan.

Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on June 15 at O’Halloran & Murphy, Saint Paul; Irish Wake program at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on June 16 at Church of the Assumption with visitation one hour prior starting at 9:00am. Interment following service at Resurrection Cemetery. To honor her memory, please promote peace and kindness in your daily life; “Blessed are the Peacemakers.” Memorials to Women Against Military Madness (W.A.M.M.) or Twin Cities Public Television (TPT). Special thanks to Vicki Tobroxen and Augustana Regent, and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care.