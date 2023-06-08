Marguerite “Meg” Judge

Marguerite Jeanne “Meg” Judge, passed away on June 7, 2023, in Cannon Falls, MN at the age of 98.

She is remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, trusted friend for school children, beloved storyteller, and for her joyous laughter and kind, loving smile for everyone.

Marguerite was born October 18, 1924, and grew up in Goodhue, MN. In 1957, she married Jerome Judge of Cannon Falls.

She was best known as the school nurse for Cannon Falls Schools, where she advocated for children for 24 years, retiring in 1986.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Judge Keane (Richard) and Jo Anne Judge-Dietz (Christopher), of Pine Island; son Jeffrey (Jeannie Bross-Judge) of Minnetonka; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; cousin Meredith Wilson Fleming of South St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; brothers, John and David and sister, Eunice Bergren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 12 at 9:30 am at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 410 Colvill St. W., Cannon Falls, MN 55009 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. This mass will be livestreamed and available to watch at www.LundbergFuneral.com below Meg’s obituary.

For a full obituary, please visit www.LundbergFuneral.com.