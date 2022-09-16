Maria E. Mungo, 66, of Rochester, MN passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home in Rochester after a battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was born September 30, 1955, in Rock Island, IL to Edward and Norma Jean (Keene) Van Getson. She attended and graduated from Alwood High School in Woodhull, IL in 1973. She then attended Black Hawk College in Rock Island, IL. Maria then went into real estate after graduating from the IL Association of Realtors Institute and owned her own real estate company for several years. She attended Naperville Skin Institute to become a licensed advance practice esthetician. She moved to Rochester, MN in 2010 and opened Bella Pellé Wellness Spa that same year. Maria was blessed to have many cherished memories with both her own family as well as the Mungo family over her lifetime. Camping, beach and pool time, traveling were among her favorite memories with her family. She appreciated all her family and friendships she made over the years, but she was proudest of her two daughters, Michelle and Nicole.

A Celebration of Maria’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at the Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre (5482 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN 55901) with a time of remembrances starting at 4:00PM.

