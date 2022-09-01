Marian A. King, age 93, of Rochester, MN passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN. Marian was born December 14, 1928 to Martin and Alma (Adler) Grendahl in Pine Island, MN. She attended and graduated from Pine Island High School in 1946. She completed some classes at Rochester Community College before she began her working career. She worked at Rochester Savings and Loan (Midwest Bank), IBM, Heartland Tours, American Family Insurance, and the Gonda Subway Level News Stand. She married Kenneth King on December 30th, 1946 and they later divorced. Marian was a member of Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. She enjoyed watching and supporting her grandchildren’s sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, swimming/diving, dance line, and track. She also enjoyed needlework, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and candle wicking. She was a devoted fan of the MN Twins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Alma Grendahl; her daughter, Rosann Kuhn; son, Jerry King; and brothers, Robert Grendahl and Richard Grendahl.

She is survived by her children, Virginia (Kenneth) Dorn of Rochester, MN, Regina (Larry) Scheidt of Rochester, MN, Darlene (Russell) Meyer of Theilman, MN, and Donna (Kevin) Rollie of Elgin, MN; seventeen grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; her brother, Raymond (Joyce) Grendahl of Rochester, MN; as well as her extended family and friends.

The family is holding a private memorial service for Marian. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are preferred to Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN or Seasons Hospice of Rochester, MN in memory of Marian.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the King family;