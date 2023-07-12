Marian Anne Thompson

Marian Helen Thompson, age 94, of Saint Paul, Minnesota passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, long-time resident of Racine, MN and Spring Valley, MN.

A funeral service for Marian will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Cerenity Senior Care, 200 Earl Street, St. Paul, MN 55106. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Contributions in Marian’s memory may be made to Racine Methodist Church, 401 E Main Street, Racine, Minnesota 55967.

Wulff Funeral Home

651-776-1555