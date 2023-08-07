Marian Heins

Marian Frances Heins passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Madonna Towers in Rochester surrounded by her children.

She was born on May 7, 1931, in Rochester to Daniel and Clara Fitzpatrick. Marian and her husband Howard were married on April 30, 1949. They farmed successfully and owned Registered Holstein cattle in the Rochester area for many years.

She is survived by her children, Marie (Dennis) Brom, Tim Heins, and Carol (Pete) Pyfferoen; daughter-in-law, Rosemary (Dan) Heins; six grandchildren, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Johnson, Karyn Hemphill, Amy Heins, Tom Heins, and Jeff Heins; 6 great-grandchildren, Shantell Heins, Tommy Heins, Katie Hudson, Hanna Hudson, Miles Hemphill, and Logan Hemphill. Marian was preceded in death by Howard, her husband of 68 years; son, Daniel Heins; and her brothers, Paul Fitzpatrick, and Joseph Fitzpatrick.

Marian loved flowers and animals (especially Max) and telling stories and spending time with her family, cousins, neighbors, and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Her life will be celebrated at a Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Luncheon will be served after the service with burial following in Oronoco Cemetery.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.