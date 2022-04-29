Marian Larson

Marian Ruth Larson, 92, of Kasson, MN passed away on January 22, 2022, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, MN.

Marian was born on October 23, 1929, the daughter of Clyde and Alvina (Wiebusch) Beltz in rural Lake City, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at the Lincoln Lutheran Church in rural Lake City, and graduated from Lake City High School in 1947. She worked for Mayo Clinic before her marriage to Gordon Larson. She and Gordon met at the PlaMor Ballroom and married on September 15, 1956 in Lake City. Together, they operated the family farm south of Kasson, where she lived until June 2021.

Marian enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, and having her Saturday morning breakfast with family for over 40 years. She belonged to West St. Olaf Lutheran Church, where she was active in WELCA; she also participated in the neighborhood Birthday Club. She was always in service to her family and others.

Marian is survived by her children: Julie (Walt) Borland, Kasson; Dee (Neil) Rabehl, Byron; Jim (Kristie) Larson, Kasson; grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Teddy) Hoehn; Linnea (Anthony) Garness; Bryna (Cj Menne) Rabehl; Garrett (Kirsten Rueb) Rabehl; Olivia Larson; Annika Larson; great-grandchildren: Lily, Avery, Apollo and Luella; brothers: Orie (Betty) Beltz of Lake City; and Larry Beltz of Lake City; as well as special granddog, Fluffy. Preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Luella (Mickow) Beltz; husband Gordon; and one sister, Evelyn Beltz.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at West St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Hayfield, MN with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment will be in West St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery. Blessed be her memory.

To share a special memory or condolence, please visit

wwwczaplewskifuneralhomes.com