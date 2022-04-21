Marie Eileen Gary, 71, of Bagley, MN died peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, April 12, under the care of hospice. She had been enduring Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA) for the last four years. Marie was surrounded by her family. She will forever be remembered as the kind, sweet, gentle spirit who lit up the room with her smile.

Marie’s wake was held on Tuesday, April 19. with a wake service to follow at 6 p.m. Marie’s funeral was held on Wednesday, April 20. The viewing begin at 10 a.m., with a full Catholic funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. Both services were held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bagley, MN. A burial service will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bagley, MN immediately following the funeral. The church will also serve lunch following the funeral/burial.

Marie Gary was born on March 3, 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was the daughter of Erwin and Catherine (Halloran) Frederichs. Marie was raised on a dairy farm just outside of Rochester. She attended a small country school for her primary years and continued her education at Lourdes in Rochester. She graduated from Lourdes in 1969. She attended Rochester Junior College and earned her Associate’s degree. She then transferred and graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1973 with a degree in Elementary Education with a Kindergarten Endorsement. On March 17, 1978, Marie married Howard Gary. The two made their home of 44 years just north of Shevlin, MN. They had two children, Brian and Amanda. Marie taught at Bagley Elementary from 1973 to 2009. She helped to create the Kindergarten program. She also taught ESL and second grade during her time at Bagley Elementary. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed volunteering at church and the school, working in her flower beds, shopping, and eating ice cream and chocolate. Marie especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Aurellia, her family, and friends.

Marie is survived by her husband - Howard Gary of Bagley, MN; her son - Brian Gary of Bagley, MN; her daughter - Amanda (Darren) Wood of Chaska, MN; and a very special person in her world, granddaughter Aurellia Wood of Chaska, MN. She is survived by her brother - Erwin (Ann) Frederichs of Chatfield, MN. Also, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and siblings-in-law.

Marie was preceded into death by her parents and her brother - John Erwin Frederichs.