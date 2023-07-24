Marie M. Speltz, 87 of Rollingstone, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Benedictine - St. Anne, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leroy; seven children, Bruce (Cheryl) Speltz, Rollie (Peg) Speltz, Scott (Jan) Speltz, Steve (Pat) Speltz, Joel (Liz) Speltz, Jeff (Kathy) Speltz and Tami Speltz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Michael Cronin and Reverend Chinappa Pothireddy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday at the church, followed by the rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m., until the time of Mass.