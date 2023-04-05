Marie S. Brown, 92, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023, at The Waters on Mayowood, Rochester, Minnesota.

Marie was born September 23, 1930, in Plainview, Minnesota to Edward and Helen (Ryan) Schneider. She grew up part of a large family, attended local schools and graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota. On January 6th, 1951, she married Robert Brown, and together they lived their entire lives in Rochester while raising six children.

From the outset, Marie made the focus of her life’s work her husband and family. Taking on many roles within the household, she was regularly a caregiver, cook, teacher, disciplinarian, advisor, and ultimately a champion for all her children’s needs. There seemed no limits to her personal energy and conviction as it pertained to her family which resulted in beautiful homes, grounded children, and a marriage that lasted 67 years.

Marie also exhibited a genuine fondness and passion for walking and cooking, which she excelled at, and baking which resulted in accolades from far and wide. Additionally, she displayed a wonderful sense and flair for fashion and design, which was evident in her elegant personal appearance and the creation of beautiful living spaces.

Always one to enjoy the outdoors, she took great pride in nurturing nature’s wonders by landscaping, and manicuring her yards, potting colorful bouquets of flowers, and growing a variety of vegetables. Marie also dabbled with growing tropical plants as she would spend nearing 30 winters in Naples, Florida enjoying the ocean views, sun-drenched beaches, and lovely foliage.

Throughout her life, Marie’s guiding influence was her steadfast faith. It was continually apparent in her daily life as she was a warm and welcoming hostess to all. Being deeply committed to her Catholic upbringing, she was ever aware of the need to be of assistance, and over the years was an advocate for numerous church endeavors.

Marie is survived by her sons, Stephen (Diane) Brown, Jeffrey (Barbara) Brown, daughters, Sarah Brown Johnston, Susan (William) Herting, Frederica (Francisco) Escobar, Brigitte (Mark) Lehman, seventeen grandchildren and twenty -two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.

Funeral services are planned for Friday, June 9th, 2023, at 10am at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A social hour will follow the Mass with light refreshments served. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

