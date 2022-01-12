Marilyn A. Nash, 85, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, where she had been a resident in the memory care facility for several months.

Marilyn Angela Emanuel was born November 6, 1936, in Johnsburg, MN to Leo and Bertha Emanuel. She attended Visitation Catholic School in Stacyville, Iowa, graduating in 1954. Marilyn was married on May 7, 1960, at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester to Harvey Nash. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Stewartville in 1965, where they raised their family and continued to make their home for many years. Marilyn was a homemaker and was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years until her retirement. Harvey was a longtime employee for the City of Rochester - Parks and Recreation Department. Mr. Nash died on February 14, 2021. Marilyn was an active member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville, and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering with St. Mary’s Hospital Auxillary and the Stewartville Lioness Club. She will long be remembered for her love of the Minnesota Twins, bus trips, painting pumpkins to share with others, and baking a wide variety of cookies.

Marilyn is survived by her children - Jeffrey (Julie) Nash of Ankeny, IA; Brian (Sylvia) Nash of Rochester, MN; Laurie (Jay) Deihs of Arlington Heights, IL; and Cindy Nash of Rochester, MN; grandchildren Megan (Nate) Rudis, Rebecca (Matt) Cleghorn, Morgan Deihs, Samuel Deihs, Hailey Nash, Austin Nash, Jonathan (Haleigh) Nash, and Jaelynn Nash; and great-grandchildren, Hallie and Garrett Rudis and Anna Nash; sisters-in-law, Coralee Emanuel, Laurel Emanuel, Gloria Engel, Florene Whipple and LaDonna Nash; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, her parents, and her four older brothers, Robert, Daniel, Carl, and Francis and a grandson, Caleb Nash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday (January 14, 2022) at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville with Fr. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial and a committal service will take place at the church cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 10:00 A.M. to the time of service on Friday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Marilyn are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com

