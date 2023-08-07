Marilyn Ann Roach, formerly of Eyota, died on August 4, 2023, at Ivy Hill Assisted Living in Faribault. Her Funeral Mass will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eyota on Saturday, August 12th with Father Tim Biren officiating. Visitation will be at 9 AM and the funeral mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Eyota.

Marilyn was born November 6, 1935, to Robert and Beatrice (Vandervoort) Weyant in Newburgh, New York. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Edward J. Roach at St. Anastacia’s Catholic Church in Harriman, New York, on November 22, 1953. In 1972, they moved from New York to Dover, MN. Marilyn loved it when everyone came home, and the house was noisy again. She was an avid reader.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Terri Hager, Carolyn Curran, and Kristi Roach, and her sons, Michael (Cyndi) Roach, Mark (Lisa) Roach, and David (Trudy) Roach. Grandchildren, Jennifer (George) Konoval, Chanda (Chris) Sones, Sean (Keeley) Roach, Ariel (Kailen) Singleton, Laura Hager, Josh (Tina) Roach, Jeffrey (Sonnie) Roach, and Colin Roach. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Toby (Gail) Klassen, sister-in-law JoAnn Klassen, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edward Roach, her parents, parents-in-law, brother, Ronnie Weyant, sisters-in-law, Jean Weyant, Pat Weyant, Margaret Kramer, Pat Klassen, and Freddie Tice, brothers-in-law, Mel Kramer and Jim Klassen, and 1 niece and 2 nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Marilyn requested memorials to the American Heart Association.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.