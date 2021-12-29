Marilyn C. Gehrking

Marilyn Carol (Gilbert) Gehrking, 81, of Spring Valley, MN, died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Spring Valley Care Center.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at Hindt Funeral Home Spring Valley, MN, and will continue Wednesday, January 5, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church an hour prior to the service. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Miller officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery.

Marilyn was born on January 24, 1940 in Fillmore County, MN to George and Clarice (Hillestead) Gilbert. She attended Bloomfield country school through 6th grade, then attended Spring Valley schools and graduated in 1958. She met her husband to be, Maynard, on a blind date in 1956. Marilyn worked at the Mayo Clinic after graduation as a medical secretary for 2 doctors. She married Maynard Gehrking on August 9, 1959. Together they raised 5 children; Michael, Linda, Sandra, Cheryl, and Donna. Maynard passed away June 23, 1998. She was a pianist for Sunday school and church while in high school, and was also a den mother for the Cub Scouts in the 1960s. Marilyn worked at Spring Valley schools for 24 years, retiring in 1997. She volunteered for the historical society at one time. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, walking, gardening flowers, and watching football and NASCAR.

Marilyn is survived by her children Mike (Julane) Gehrking of Spring Valley, Linda (Jesse Herrboldt) Gehrking of Isanti, MN, Sandra Antablian of Des Plaines, IL, and Cheryl Gehrking of Dallas, TX, son-in-law Philip Miland, 8 grandchildren Brandon Mortrud, Samantha Rossi, Jessie (Ryan) Vasser, Amy Gehrking, Marly Gehrking, Elizabeth Antablian, Justin Mortrud, and Michael Antablian, 3 great-grandchildren Cole Michael Adkins, Louis Rossi, Marilyn Rossi, brother-in-law Robert Grabau of Stewartville, MN, and sister-in-law Ramona Gilbert of Spring Valley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maynard of 39 years, daughter Donna Gehrking, son-in-law Wade Wilson, sister Patty Grabau, and brother Roger Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spring Valley Living in memory of Marilyn.

