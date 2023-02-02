Marilyn Duxbury

Marilyn Ann Stumpf Duxbury consummate conversationalist and expert listener left this earthly world on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at age 92 to join her husband, Don Duxbury, for bike rides in the hereafter.

She was born In Red Wing, MN on June 24, 1930, and she spent her idyllic childhood on “the farm” in Hay Creek. She attended Hay Creek District 20 one room schoolhouse. She loved to tell of deer hunting with her dad (and continued to do so with her own boys.) Stories of showing generosity to those in need who showed up at the family farm back door stuck with her throughout her life as she would always be there if someone was in need. A trait that she and Dad instilled in us kids.

Marilyn was a proud graduate of the U OF M St Paul and Clovia Sorority member. Her first job as Fillmore County Extension Agent took her to Preston in 1952. She met a handsome guy that had just returned from the service and their first date was to a Preston football game on Oct. 10th. Exactly one year later they were married on Oct.10, 1953. The rest, as they say, is history.

Together they ran Duxbury’s Mobile Manor. Lifelong friendships grew from all the people who came to call the park their home. Mom loved to get involved. She proudly was elected to the school board for 27 years. She was very accepting and liberal with her beliefs and did not shy away from sharing them.

Her beliefs were strong and be it at the E.U.B or United Methodist Church, her faith was a rudder for her fledgling family.

School bus driver-community volunteer-Legion Auxiliary member-Meals on wheels delivery are just a couple of her side gigs.

She and Dad were adventurers. Given a choice of a cabin up north or an adventure to unknown places, they chose the latter. The summers were a joy. We started as tenters and progressed to RV’s. The greatest trip was a haul to Alaska with all 6 of us in a pickup camper. They wintered for 25 seasons in Yuma at Shady Acres.

Mostly Mom was about our family. David-Jane-Tom and Paul were her everything. Then it was on to grandkids and finally her great-granddaughter. Her home was always open to anyone. ALWAYS. There was a seat at the table and a pan of bars on the counter for all our friends.

She could talk to anyone and would. Her positive outlook was legendary, and she would make you feel like she had known you always. She would look you in the eyes, engage you and listen. Never judging or dismissive. Her heart was so big and full of love. She was “Momma Dux” to so many.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Preston United Methodist Church Monday, Feb.6, 2023. The visitation will be at the church beginning at 11:00 AM, with the service following at 1:00 PM.