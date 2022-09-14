Marilyn H. Palmer

Marilyn Harriet Palmer, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

Marilyn was born in Hay Creek, Minnesota on Sunday, August 28th, 1938 to Arnold and Victoria (Banitt) Alms. She grew up with her sister and brothers on the family’s farm in Belvidere Township. While working in Red Wing as a telephone operator, Marilyn met Stanley Palmer, a telephone installer, at a company party. The two were married on August 31st, 1957 in Red Wing.

Marilyn and Stanley had seven children and raised their family in Rochester, Minnesota. Marilyn worked part time in the cafeteria at St. Pius X School, which her children attended. Until her passing, she was a devoted member of St. Pius Catholic Church. After retirement, Marilyn and Stanley enjoyed escaping the harsh Minnesota winters for their second home in in Mesa, Arizona. Even after Stanley’s passing in 2014, Marilyn continued to make the annual trip to Arizona independently and enjoyed the company of her neighbors in Mesa.

Marilyn’s interests included gardening, reading, listening to Willie Nelson’s music, taking occasional trips to casinos, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her strong spirit and practical attitude, even in the midst of her battle with cancer. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones.

Marilyn leaves behind daughters Theresa Palmer of Fort Myers, Florida; Julie (Neil) Foley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Lisa (Tom) Harreld of Livingston, Montana, as well as sons Philip Palmer of Elgin, Minnesota; Daniel (Anna) Palmer of Byron, Minnesota; and Nicholas Palmer of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. In addition, she is survived by brothers, Roger (Jean) Alms of Red Wing, Minnesota and Glenn Alms of Goodhue, Minnesota, as well as 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Palmer; son, Joseph Palmer; sister, Eloise Applen; and her parents.

The funeral mass for Marilyn will take place at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. Visitation will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home Monday, September 19th from 5:00-7:00pm and also one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Palmer family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.