Marilyn Herzig

Marilyn Jean Herzig, 84, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview, MN o Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Marilyn was born July 28, 1937, in Tilden, Nebraska to German immigrants, Willie and Martha (Schmidt) Grage. In 1941 the family moved to Waucoma, Iowa. She attended country school and graduated from Waucoma Public School in 1955. She enjoyed playing basketball in high school. After graduation, she moved to Rochester, MN and lived with her sister, Marge, and other girls from Iowa. She started working for a credit union and then Saint Mary’s Hospital. Marilyn met the love of her life, Jim Herzig, at the Pla Mor Ballroom and they were married on September 28, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester. Marilyn and her sister married brothers and were close all their lives.

Jim and Marilyn lived in Texas for a few months while Jim was in the military and she lived in Zumbro Falls, MN with her in-laws while he was stationed in Germany for about two years. Upon Jim’s return to civilian life, they made their home in Rochester. Marilyn worked at the business office at Mayo Clinic for over 30 years. After her retirement from Mayo, she worked part-time at NW Dental Group. Jim and Marilyn enjoyed traveling on cruises, and visiting California, and Germany. They were very active in the Eagles Club, especially the Eagles Cancer Telethon for many years. Marilyn and Jim never had children, but they treated their nieces and nephews as their own. She enjoyed reading, going for lunch with her family, visiting with her friends at Fairway Ridge, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all who knew her.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Marge Herzing of Lake City, nieces Kathy (Mike) Cliff if Red Wing, Barb Evert, of Wanamingo, Diane Crowson of Lake City, Patty (Jim) McMahon of Lake City Terry Olson of Wabasha, and Jodi (Chuck) Nelson, of Richfield; nephews, Steve (Deb) Herzig, of Lake City, Tim (Cindy Brown) Herzig of Lake City, and Jon (Zoe) Herzig of Columbia Heights. Also survived by several great-grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, James Herzig, sister-in-law, Lorraine Anderson, brothers-in-law Carroll “Red” Herzig, Calvin “Jack” Herzig, and Joe Herzig.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake City with Pastor David Badgely officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in Lakewood Cemetery in Lake City. Due to COVID restrictions, no luncheon will be served.

