Marilyn J. Wilcox, 87 of Wabasha, MN, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Gundersen - St Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha, MN.

Marilyn J. Stevens was born November 9, 1935, in Wabasha, MN to William and Camilla (Murray) Stevens. She attended Hammond and Rochester Public Schools. On November 9, 1952, she married Loyde J. Wilcox at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha, and they had five children: Debra, Loyde Jr, Cindee, Josie, and Becky.

She was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church and active in the Church Women’s guild, Wabasha County Homemakers Extension, The Order of the Eastern Star and the Wabasha Quilt group. In addition to raising her family she helped in running the day-to-day operations of Wilcox Resort. During the fall months Marilyn could be seen paddling the canoe on the Mississippi river backwaters with her husband as they trapped muskrat and beaver. When their family was grown, she and Loyde spent many winters traveling around Arizona in their motorhome.

Marilyn was a very talented seamstress, quilter, painter, and creative crafter. She enjoyed flower gardening, canning, cake decorating, and baking holiday cookies with each of her grandchildren. She also made the best homemade bread and rolls from her favorite kitchen overlooking the Mississippi River. She has left a legacy of her many handmade items to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.

She is survived by her four daughters: Debra Kaye Wilcox (Candace Carlson), Cindee (Darrell) Dillinger, Josie (Steve) Nelson, and Becky (Scott) Holmes; six grandchildren: Jasson Dillinger, Nina Jo Fox, Tyler (Brittany) Nelson, Alexander Wilcox Hsu (Samantha Ivey), Garrett Holmes (Lauren Johnson), and Ernie Hsu. Three great grandchildren: Skylar Montana Britton; Scarlett Jo Nelson; and Wyatt Richard Nelson. Sisters: Joy Sweet, Cheryl Keller, Michele (Kevin) Tlougan, and Nonie (John) Arleth; brothers: Ronnie Stevens (Rhonda Anderson), Larry Stevens and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Camilla Stevens; husband, Loyde Wilcox Sr.; son, Loyde Wilcox Jr.; sister, Barbara Weinrich; brothers, Bob and Terry Stevens; and beloved dog, Poochie.

A celebration of life will be held in Wabasha, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Time and location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, Wabasha.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com