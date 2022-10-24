Marilyn Katherine Kleist Rahman was born January 11, 1936. She was the only child of Walter and Ellen Kleist. The family resided in Rochester throughout Marilyn’s childhood. Walter was a building contractor and Ellen was a homemaker and active senior citizen volunteer.

Marilyn attended Hawthorne Elementary and was a graduate of Rochester Senior High, Rochester Junior College, and received her Bachelor of Science from Stout University in Menomonie, WI.

She was married to Richard Rahman of Plainview, MN, and the couple later divorced. Marilyn was a faithful walker, and loved fishing and travel.

She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Anne Rahman Neidhart; and 3 grandchildren, Jackson, Michael, and Alyssa Neidhart.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and beloved son, Chris.

Interment will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11am at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

