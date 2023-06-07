Marilyn Louise Strain, 83, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Season’s Hospice in Rochester, less than a mile from her childhood farm on Salem Road.

Marilyn was born November 1, 1939, to Eldridge and Elsie (Podolske) Christenson. She was a longtime member of 4H and graduated from Byron High School, where she was a cheerleader. On December 8, 1957, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Dalmer Strain, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester and they remained married for 63 years until Dalmer’s death in 2020.

Marilyn went on to be an amazing mother and wife, keeping the homestead and supporting Dalmer in his entrepreneurial endeavors by lending bookkeeping and organization support, at which she excelled. Together they developed several housing tracts near Chester, MN. Marilyn also drove school bus for many years at Strain Bus, operating one of the special needs busses. She enjoyed joining the family in camping, fishing, snowmobiling, as well as gardening, baking, cross-stitch, and other crafts. Marilyn was famous for decorating the house with seasonal decorations, especially at Easter and Christmas. She loved watching the birds, deer and other wildlife that frequented outside their windows. Mostly, she loved spending time with family - whether it was playing games or just sitting around talking.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Bryan (Marie) Strain of Eagan, MN, Bradley Strain of Rochester, MN, Patrick (Amy) Strain of Onalaska, WI, and Victoria (Michael) Fachin of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren, Sarah (Alex Holmes) and Erick Strain, Ashley, Cody and Tyler Strain, Emily and Abigail Strain and Brandon Fachin; sister Dorothy Molde. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dalmer, parents Eldridge and Elsie and brothers, Gordon, and Maynard Christenson.

A funeral service to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 6th Ave. SW, Rochester, MN, where she and Dalmer were long-time members. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Rev. Nathaniel Schwartz will be officiating with burial at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Marilyn’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org).

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Strain family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.