Marilyn (Lynn) Grabarczyk, age 75, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021.

Lynn grew up in Terril, Iowa on the family farm. In high school, Lynn was very active in 4-H, played basketball, and was in the marching band. Upon high school graduation, she attended Buena Vista University in Spencer Iowa, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with degrees in Physical Education, Health, and Coaching. At Buena Vista University, she met her husband, Dale Grabarczyk and they were married December 17, 1966, and remained so for nearly 55 years.

Lynn was a stay at home mom for many years to their only child, Kim. Once Kim was grown, Lynn attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, and earned her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. She taught second grade students at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Hastings, MN for 11 years. Lynn enjoyed taking cruises with Dale and her favorite destinations were Alaska, Australia, and New Zealand. Lynn took up the game of golf and she made three hole-in-ones. Other hobbies included cooking, fishing, camping in their motorhome, and reading. Lynn had a love for music and she loved to dance. She enjoyed several family vacations including Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C. Lynn visited Ely, MN with her teacher friends known as “Sisters In Spirit” many summers. Lynn loved her two grandsons and spent special time with each of them over the years.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband Dale Grabarczyk of Rochester, MN, daughter Kimberly (Greg) Captain of Rochester, MN, grandson Christopher (Anna) Captain of Lakeville, MN, grandson Matthew Captain of Cold Spring, MN, brother Doug (Lynn) Dodge of Ames, Iowa, and sister Marietta Smith-Johnson of Spencer, Iowa.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Anna Dodge, and a brother Dennis Dodge.

Memorial services held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Visiting Angels of Rochester, River Bend Memory Care, or Mayo Clinic Hospice.

