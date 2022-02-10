Marilyn (Marnie) Louise Lester

1938 - 2022

Marnie passed away at home in her sleep. A natural teacher and very hard worker, she lived with a fierce belief in kindness, fairness, and creativity. After earning a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Alberta and studying the concert harp, she worked for many years with the support staff at the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Marnie was predeceased by her husband, Leonard William (Bill) Lester. She leaves behind a daughter, Naomi; her brothers, Michael (Suzumi) and Harold John “Boots” (Carol) Liebenow; her sister-in-law Susan Rudge, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Victoria Conservatory of Music, Marnie Lester Harp Award (www.vcm.bc.ca). SANDS VICTORIA www.sandsvictoria.ca

