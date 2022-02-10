SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Marilyn (Marnie) Louise Lester

6204334ef9890475c4452e95.jpg
Published February 10, 2022 11:43 AM
Share

1938 - 2022

Marnie passed away at home in her sleep. A natural teacher and very hard worker, she lived with a fierce belief in kindness, fairness, and creativity. After earning a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Alberta and studying the concert harp, she worked for many years with the support staff at the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Marnie was predeceased by her husband, Leonard William (Bill) Lester. She leaves behind a daughter, Naomi; her brothers, Michael (Suzumi) and Harold John “Boots” (Carol) Liebenow; her sister-in-law Susan Rudge, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Victoria Conservatory of Music, Marnie Lester Harp Award     (www.vcm.bc.ca). SANDS VICTORIA    www.sandsvictoria.ca

    (250) 388-5155

Modulist Image