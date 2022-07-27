Marilyn Wojtczak

A Memorial Service for Marilyn A. Wojtczak, 90, of Rochester, MN will be held on Monday, August 1 at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Marilyn Ann Wojtczak was born on July 24, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Daniel and Mary (Kiefer) Poncinie. She died peacefully on July 24, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Rochester.

After high school, Marilyn earned her Radiology Technician degree at St. Marys Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. On April 30, 1955 she married Eugene Wojtczak. After moving to Rochester in January 1969, she became a Radiology Technician at the Mayo Clinic. She retired after 21 years of service.

After retirement, Marilyn and Eugene wintered in Texas where Marilyn enjoyed lapidary, crafts and the warm winter weather. She loved to travel and was fortunate to visit destinations such as England, Russia, South America and places throughout the U.S. Marilyn was a talented crafter and enjoyed crocheting, quilting and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Survivors include her two daughters; Linda Wojtczak and Laurie (Glenn) Riekmann of Rochester, MN; three grandchildren Robert Norton, Justin Riekmann and Sarah Barca; two great grandchildren Desuma Norton and Eiowynn Norton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Wojtczak, and a brother Daniel Poncinie.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to ABC of Rochester or Channel 1 Food Shelf.