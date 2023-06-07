Marion Alborn

Marion (Masek) Alborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the age of 81 after a long illness. Marion was born in Rochester, Minnesota, and she graduated from John Marshall High School in 1959 and from Rochester Junior College (RJC) in 1961. At RJC, Marion studied to be a medical secretary, earned an associate degree, and then began her career at Mayo Clinic as a medical secretary.

In 1961, Marion married Gerald (Jerry) Alborn. Jerry also worked at Mayo Clinic, where he was a radiologic technologist. From 1962 to 1964, Marion and Jerry lived in Louisiana during Jerry’s volunteer service with the United States Army at Fort Polk. During that time, Marion worked for the American Red Cross office at Fort Polk.

After returning to Rochester, Marion and Jerry returned to their careers at Mayo Clinic. When their son Eric was born, Marion became a dedicated stay-at-home mother, and she continued to stay at home after their daughter Amy was born. When both children became older, Marion began working part-time as a medical transcriptionist for Ross Muir Law Offices. After Amy and Eric were grown, Marion returned full-time to her career at Mayo Clinic as a medical secretary and executive assistant until her retirement.

Marion was always involved in volunteering with activities and organizations related to her children as they grew up. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother with the Boy Scouts and a Brownie Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts. Marion helped to lead the Sunday school program at Holy Cross Lutheran Church for several years, and she assisted the Rochester Boychoir in many ways, including sewing the uniforms.

Marion instilled her enthusiasm from her own participation as a student in the John Marshall High School Marching Band in her children, who themselves became enthusiastic John Marshall High School Marching Band members. Marion and Jerry even accompanied their children as parent guests on two band trips to Honolulu, Hawaii in 1984 (Eric) and 1987 (Amy), where the band marched in the annual King Kamehameha Parade.

Marion and Jerry enjoyed traveling around North America with their children. They also took organized group trips with Zumbro Lutheran Church and Mayo Clinic that included various locations in North America and Europe.

As grandparents, Marion and Jerry became enthusiastic supporters of the music, arts, and athletic activities of their grandsons Andy and Nick, and they rarely missed a school event, music concert, or sports game.

In recent years, Marion also became an especially devoted and tireless caregiver to Jerry until his passing.

Marion is survived by son Eric (Mark Johnson) Alborn of Middleton, Wisconsin, daughter Amy (Matthew) Youngstrom and grandsons Andrew and Nicholas of Edina, Minnesota. Marion is preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her parents Rufus and Sophia Masek.

A private funeral is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any gifts to be made in memory of Marion to Madonna Towers SNF (Skilled Nursing Facility) at 4001 19th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, and payable to Benedictine Foundation.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Alborn family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.