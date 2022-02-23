Marion Ann Johnson, 76, of Dodge Center, MN passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Harlingen, TX near their winter home in Rio Hondo, TX.

Marion was born on June 19, 1945, in Steele County, MN, west of Blooming Prairie, to Henry and Marion (Awes) Haberman. She attended school in Ellendale, MN, graduating from there in 1963. After graduation she moved to Owatonna, MN.

Marion met Harold Johnson and they married on July 16, 1966, celebrating 55 years together. After marrying they made their home in Houston, MN. They welcomed their first child, Vickki in March of 1967. They lived there for two years, then moved to Stewartville, MN. They made their forever home in Dodge Center, MN in Harold’s family home. They welcomed their second child, Sueann in February of 1971.

Marion was a stay-at-home mother, then was a daycare mother to many children. When Harold took over his own printing business, which became Dodge County Printing, Marion became his business partner in this adventure. They welcomed their third child, Amanda in September of 1982. In 2017, Amanda honored them with their granddaughter, Brooke.

Marion and Harold enjoyed many traveling adventures including all of the continental United States. When Harold retired and Marion semi-retired, they were able to spend 24 years wintering in Rio Hondo, TX. They enjoyed the warm weather, friends, Mexico, and the beaches of South Padre Island. Marion also enjoyed knitting, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles, word find, and crossword puzzles, reading and baking especially with Brooke. Taking care of Brooke was their favorite thing to do and she was their joy.

Marion was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and board member. She was a past member of the Kasson Chamber of Commerce, where Harold and Marion were named “Business People of the Year”.

Marion is survived by her husband, Harold; daughters, Vickki, Sueann, and Amanda (Adam Hanenberger); granddaughter, Brooke; sister, Jenelle Gallus; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Haberman; Harold’s brother, Lloyd and many nieces and nephews; along with many that called her mom and grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Zenobia Haberman; brothers, Gerald and Donald; brother-in-law, Leonard Gallus; Harold’s parents, Sever and Frances; Harold’s brother and his wife, Richard and Donna Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 308 2nd Street NW in Dodge Center, with Pastor Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverside cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW P.O. Box 502, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507) 374-2155. Blessed be her memory.