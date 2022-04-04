Marion Griffin

Marion Jean Griffin, 86 of Chatfield, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at her son’s home in Sparta, surrounded by her family.

Marion was born November 10, 1935 in Forestville, MN to Herman and Mary (McRae) Hanson. She graduated from Wykoff High School. On November 28, 1959, she married Lyle Griffin. Marion worked at the Fountain State Bank from 1957-1962 and Dairy & Farm, Preston from 1980-2005. She was a member of Pioneer Presbyterian Church.

Marion enjoyed dancing, cards, horse pulls, fishing, camping, and some occasional gambling. But her true pride and joy was her family. She enjoyed time spent with them, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Tim (Janel) of Sparta, Randy (Julie) of Chatfield and Nancy (Keith) Lewis of Mabel; grandchildren, Nathan, Haley, Zachary, Paul, Kayla, Cody (Jessica), Katelyn, & Christina; great-grandchildren, Brysten & Haven; one sister, Mary Ferguson of Arcadia and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Griffin; four brothers, Bob, Cecil, Lester & Herman and four sisters, Alice, Agnes, Lois & Marge.

Marion’s family would like to thank Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Chatfield with the Reverend Rachel Riggle officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. She will be laid to rest at the Chatfield Cemetery.

Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.