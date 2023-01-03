Marion W. Spohn

Marion Spohn, 92, of Rochester, died Sunday January 1, 2023 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Inurnment will occur at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester. No services are planned. Marion W. ‘Dick’ Spohn was born September 15, 1930 in Chadron, Nebraska. He was a graduate of the public schools in Chester, Nebraska and of Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. He then entered the US Navy and served his country during the Korean War. He married Betty Lou Black at the Naval Hospital Chapel in San Diego on April 16, 1954. After military service, Marion furthered his education at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti and received computer training at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He was a software developer for the University of Michigan Research Laboratory, Bendix Systems Division, Michigan State University, and IBM. His career spanned thirty-two years, and he has resided in Rochester since 1965. He volunteered in many capacities for such groups as the Rochester Area Family Y’s Men YMCA, Assistant Cub Master of Cub Pack 98, Scoutmaster of Troop 98, Hiawatha District Staff, Hiawatha District Camping Committee, Order of the Arrow, and was a past Hiawatha District Chairman. He was a wood badge instructor, was involved in property management at Camp Kahler and camp management at the 7th Crow Wing Boy Scout Reservation in Nevis, Minnesota. He has been awarded with the Scouter’s Training Award, Scouter’s Key, Scouter of the Year, District Merit Award, Vigil Honor of the Order of the Arrow, and the Gamehaven Council Silver Beaver Award.

He is survived by his wife Betty Spohn of Rochester; two sons Steven (Jerri) Spohn of Rochester, Kenneth (Sharon) Spohn of Omaha, Nebraska; a daughter Cheryl Ann (Dave) Cordie of Anchorage, Alaska; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

If so desired, memorials may be directed the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont, Nebraska.