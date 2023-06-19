Marjorie A. Wherley

Marjorie Ann Wherley, 87, of Preston, MN

Born July 11, 1935 in Chaska, Minnesota, and passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones June 14, 2023. Throughout her life, Marjorie made every day count. Her days were filled with kindness for everyone. She didn’t take a day for granted, spending as much time as she could with loved ones. She loved hugs and kisses from her entire family and could not get enough of them. She loved cuddling with “her babies” whether they were her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren. Holidays were extra special for Marjorie, when the family could celebrate together, share time together, and exchange stories and memories. There will always be an empty chair at the table for her to continue to share with us.

Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Frances Bierlein and her siblings Lois, Bob and Jim, as well as her oldest daughter Kathleen Wherley. Survived by the love of her life for over 66 years, her husband Robert Wherley. Daughters Nancy (David) Gardner, Sandy (Steve) Clemons, and Dianne Wherley; son James (Kristin) Wherley; and Keith Hamm. Six grandchildren: Jessica Attwood Hirsch, Emily (Brandon) Panek, Jennifer (Josh) Cordes, Robert Cordes, Caitlin (Andrew) Koenig, and Jacob (Karli) Wherley. Eleven great-grandchildren: Josephine, Soren, Breckin, Madelyn, Cora, Merrick, Caiden, Bennett, Riley, Bryan, and Wren. She lived a full and happy life, and loved her family, friends, community, church, and ultimately, life in general, unconditionally.

Marjorie worked as a secretary for the state of Minnesota for seven years early in her career, but her true calling was as the matriarch of her family. Nurturer, teacher, disciplinarian, role model, and provider are just some of the many words that described her life’s work raising her family. The fruits of her labor were the accomplishments of her family and the smile that they brought to her face. Life can be hard, but through her love and commitment, she was always there to lighten the load.

We would like to thank the caregivers from Mayo Clinic Hospice and Traditions of Preston assisted living facility for caring so kindly and thoughtfully for her needs.

May she rest in eternal peace in the kingdom of God forever!

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Columban Church, 408 Preston Street NW, Preston, MN 55965, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26 followed by a time of food and fellowship. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Columban Church, 408 Preston Street NW, Preston, MN, 55965.