Marjorie Ann Judd

Marjorie Judd, 95, of Chatfield, MN

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom. She passed away on August 20, 2023.

Marge was born in 1927 to Helen and Forest Busher in Rochester, MN and then moved to Chatfield where her father owned the dry-cleaning business. She graduated from Chatfield High School in 1945 on a Friday and started working on Monday as an administrative secretary at Interstate Power Company. During and after high school, she enjoyed riding bike and going to dances with her great friend Marie. They enjoyed dancing the jitterbug and loved swing music. She married Max Judd in 1947 after he returned from WWII. They raised seven children, and were married for 67 years until his passing. During that time, they enjoyed camping, picnics, a big Western Days party, and playing cards. She really enjoyed good conversation with friends and family.

She will be missed by her children: Tom (Betty) Judd, Mike (deceased) (Kate) Judd, Dan (Lori) Judd, Nancy Judd, Greg (Joan) Judd, Maureen (Matt) Bernard, Jerry Judd. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren, and one brother, Steve Busher.

Please join the family for a funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chatfield on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:00 am.