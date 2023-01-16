Marjorie Berryman

Marjorie (Marj) Ethel Berryman (nee Kyles) was born on July 14, 1932 in Virden, Manitoba, to Ken and Alice Kyles. She passed quietly and peacefully on January 12, 2023 in Rochester, Minnesota.

Marjorie often described herself as “just a farm girl,” but her academic, work, and family life told a different story. Her roots were in the Canadian Prairie but they did not tie her down.

When Marjorie met her first husband Charles Gordon Roland they were working at Chateau Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. They married in Toronto, had their first two children in Winnipeg, and second two in Grimsby, Ontario, before moving to Winnetka, Illinois and later Rochester, Minnesota. After raising her family in Rochester, Marj married Charles “Chuck” Berryman and moved to Chicago until his retirement. They then returned to Rochester.

Without applying any pressure on them, Marj set high standards for her children and grandchildren and was extremely proud of her family. Her strong work ethic was grounded in farm life but continued in the University of Manitoba, Brandon College library; Chateau Lake Louise; Manitoba School District; Rochester State Hospital; State of Illinois Department of Social Work; Mayo Clinic; and then on retirement, volunteering at the Rochester Public Library Friends Bookshop. She also amazed her children and grandchildren with her wonderful pies (they all use her crust recipe), incredible bowling scores, commitment to lifelong learning, reading (and crossword puzzles), and her ability to juggle and be there for all the important parts of their lives.

Marjorie will be sorely missed by her son John, who was there for her everyday she lived in Rochester, by her children and grandchildren for her strength and enduring guidance, and by her caregivers and close friends with whom she enjoyed a wonderful long life.

Marjorie was predeceased by her mother Alice Emma Kyles (nee Schofield), father Kenneth Alexander Kyles, brother Rodney Stewart Kyles, and husband Charles Fuller Berryman.

Survivors include children John of Rochester, Christopher (Helen) of Sanibel, FL, David (Karin) of Nashville, TN, and Kathleen of Edgewood, NM; Grandchildren Alexandra, Gordon, Emma, Max, Jackson, and Katie; Great-Grandchildren Lochlan and Marais; Stepdaughters Linda Berryman of Pearland, Texas and Beth Arps of Chanhassen, MN, Stepgrandsons Erich and Carl. Sister in Law Isabel Kyles and nephews Rob (Linda) and Stephen in British Columbia, Canada.

Friends are welcome to join family at Marj’s Memorial Service at Charter House Chapel at 11am, Friday January 20. Masking is required and no reception is allowed due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memberships in the Friends’ of the Rochester Public Library or a charitable contribution to United Way.