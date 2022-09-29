Marjorie Ellen Rust

Marjorie Rust of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital surround by family. Marjorie Ellen Jacobson was born in Worthington, Minnesota on May 2nd, 1940 to Roy and Helen Jacobson. She grew up on a farm south of Worthington and went thru 8th grade in a rural, one room schoolhouse before finishing High School in Round Lake, Minnesota.

There she met and later married Lynn Rust. They moved many places while Lynn was in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy they settled in Rochester, Minnesota where Marge was a stay-at-home mom, raising three children: Kristi, Roxann, and Peter.

When the children were through High School, Marge worked as a salesclerk in several Rochester stores. She worked at IBM as a service representative for the IBM AS400. Marge loved her flowers, her deck, and her backyard and spent many hours there after retirement.

She is survived by her husband Lynn, daughters Kristi (Dick Rentfrow) of Blacksburg, VA, Roxie (Brad Peterson) of Owatonna, MN and son, Peter (Cindy) of Post Falls, ID; four grandchildren, Daniel Peterson, Sarah Peterson, Morgan Rust, and Garrett Rust; two sisters, Jane Silker and Maxine Boyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers in law.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mayo Clinic Research.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church (2124 Viola Rd NE) in Rochester. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Rust family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.