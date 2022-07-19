Marjorie Heppelmann

Marjorie Ann (Gilsdorf) Heppelmann died on Monday July 18, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born June 23, 1933, in Millville, MN. Marge married Edward Heppelmann on February 12, 1955, and they were married for 67 years. Together they raised a family of eight children.

Marge trained as a licensed practical nurse at St. Mary’s in Rochester. She worked as a nurse at the Red Wing Nursing Home, Rochester Methodist Hospital, and Mayo Clinic for 22 years.

Marge was an active member and volunteer in her community and church. She was a song leader at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for more than 30 years. She was president of the Altar Society and received a Jubilee Volunteer award for service to the Archdiocese. She and Ed were instrumental in starting the Bellechester Community Center Organization, which took over the Bellechester Hall from the Knights of Columbus and created the very popular “Deer Hunter’s Supper” as the primary fundraising event to support the Community Center. She also delivered Meals On Wheels for 22 years.

Marge and Ed enjoyed traveling and spent 15 years and 83,000 miles exploring the wonders of the US in their motor home. They also made 14 trips to Europe visiting children and grandchildren and making many friends in Europe.

Above all, Marge was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The most important thing to Marge was spending time with her children and grandchildren and sharing with them her love for, and skill in, gardening, canning, sewing, painting, and, especially, singing. She has left a shared legacy that will be treasured for generations.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Elysian of Lake City and Heartland Hospice for all the care they provided Marge and all the support they provided the family.

Marge is survived by her husband, Edward Heppelmann; 8 children, Marie (Bob) Josselyn, Peggy Heppelmann (Mike Wacek), Lucy (Tim) Prebe, Geri (Jim) Wiebusch, Cindy Heppelmann (Willi Dahinden), Julie (Tom) Dammann, Jim (Mary Hable) Heppelmann, Howard (April) Heppelmann; 19 grandchildren, Ashley Butler, Jennifer Pearson, David Josselyn, Melanie Tierney, Stephanie Van Ostrand, Jessica Wassail, Christopher Wacek, Angela Wacek, Heather Thomas, Kassie Campbell, Amber Mahoney, Teresa Atkinson, Lucas Dahinden, Julian Dahinden, Carston Dammann, Morgan Dammann, Abigail Heppelmann, Bella Heppelmann, Mia Heppelmann; 14 great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Penelope Josselyn, Josie Tierney, Naomi Wassail, Aubrie, Jasper and Lorelei Thomas, Mason and Malia Mahoney, Parker and Julia Atkinson, Josie Campbell, Riley and Lily Dittfach; siblings, Marlene Tolzman, Linda Wolf, Mark Gilsdorf.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Hazel Gilsdorf, and her siblings, Donald, Lloyd, Leo, Dick, Bill and Jim Gilsdorf.

The Funeral Mass will be Saturday July 23, at 11:00am, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester, with Father McCabe officiating, followed by internment at St Mary’s Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00-8:00pm, on Friday, July 22, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the Church. The family suggests that any donations be made to either the Edward T. and Marjorie A. Heppelmann Scholarship Fund sent to the University of Minnesota, College of Science and Engineering, PO Box 860266 Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266, or St. Mary’s Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 221 Chester Ave Bellechester, MN 55027.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com