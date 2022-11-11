Marjorie Lou Drake

Marjorie L. Drake, 85, of Lanesboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Marjorie Lou Thompson was born July 8, 1937 in Lanesboro to Corday and Betsey Thompson. She graduated from Lanesboro High School in 1955. On January 29, 1955, Marge married David R. Drake, her beloved husband of 57 years before his passing in 2013. A lifelong resident of Lanesboro, she was very active in the community, working as the City Clerk for many years. She also sat on the city council and participated on many city boards. She generously volunteered her time for many organizations and events in Lanesboro and was proud of the town she called home. Marge held many jobs in the area (too many to list); she was jack of all trades and a master of them all.

Marge was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was a member of WELCA, served on the church council, and loved time spent with the women in her sewing group. She could often be found volunteering at church events and helping with Service Groups.

Marge loved her family above all. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Dennis) Long, daughter-in-law JoAnn Drake, and sons Kevin Drake and Andrew (Mara) Drake. She had 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert Thompson, sisters Charlotte Johnson and Phyllis (Nester) Chiglo, and many nieces and nephews who all treasured their Aunt Margie.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, David, son Robin, brother Donald Thompson, sister Mavis Johnson, brothers-in-law Gene Johnson and Donald Johnson, and sisters-in-law Beverly Thompson and Marilyn Thompson.

Memorial service for Marge will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with visitation from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Pastor Nicholas Drake will officiate, assisted by the Rev. Kerry Eversole.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during her last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lanesboro Sylvan Park or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Johnson-Riley Funeral Home of Lanesboro is assisting the Drake family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com