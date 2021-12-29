Marjorie Lucile Jacobson, 88, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with her family by her side. Marge was born on November 4, 1933 in Lanesboro, MN, to John and Elizabeth Quinn. She graduated from Lanesboro High School in 1951. On June 9, 1951, she married Donald D. Jacobson. Marge was a homemaker and raised their 6 children until she went back to school and graduated as a nurse in 1973. She was a nurse at the Mayo Clinic for 26 years, retiring in 1998.Marge loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed shopping trips to the cities, going to plays, her luncheons with her friends, and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings.

She was very proud of her Irish heritage, and always celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with her family.

Marge in survived by her children, Don Jr., Patty, Cathy (Greg) Amundson, Susie (Greg) Jacobson Johnson, and Beth (Jay) Fischer; 14 grandchildren, Jason, Kristin, Kadie, Kelsie, Kaila, Heather, Chris, Robbie, Eric, Jacob, Jillian, Justin, Caree, and Cathern; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 more great-great-grandchildren on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Rodney; and brother, Kenneth Quinn.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2021 at Resurrection Catholic Church with Rev. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Lanesboro at a later date.

