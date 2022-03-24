Marjorie “Marge” Arlene Brehmer - aka Allen (86) of Beaverton, Oregon passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.

Marge grew up in Rochester, Minnesota a town she truly loved. She was a nurses aid for several years at Methodist Hospital.

Subsequently she moved to California, and was very proud to have worked for Lockheed Aerospace for 25 years.

In addition, Marge thoroughly enjoyed gardening, baking, and her family which includes Bonnie her loving sister, her brother-in- law Woody, and her children Kathy, Tracy, and Jeff, their spouses, and (6) grandchildren, (1) great grandchild, and her nieces and nephews.

Marge was predeceased by her father and mother Glenn and Mildred Allen, and siblings Virgil, Pauline, Gary, and Barb.

Marge requested a celebration of life to be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services with immediate family.

Marge’s ashes will be interned in Rochester, Minnesota at Grandview Memorial Cemetery where her parents and other family members have been laid to rest.