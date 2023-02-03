Marjorie Mehring

Marjorie Elaine Mehring, aged 97, of Rochester, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester. Marjorie (Malcomson) Mehring was born on September 24, 1925, in LeRoy, MN to Ernie and Martha (Happy) Malcomson. Marjorie graduated from LeRoy, MN High School and set off to temporarily work in Chicago, IL. On June 25, 1945, Marjorie was united in marriage to Richard (Gene) Mehring, in LeRoy, MN. Other than being a loving mom, Marge worked at various jobs throughout her lifetime, until she ultimately retired from Rochester Mayo Clinic. She was an avid reader, gardener, and bridge player and she enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Paramount in her life was her family’s welfare. She was also a devout Christian who loved being involved in volunteer work and giving to numerous charities.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Terry (Joyce) Mehring of Rochester, MN and Lynn (Pat) Garry of Byron, MN; her brother Clark (Margueritte) Malcomson of Chisago City, MN; in addition to 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Harold Harvey and sister-in-law, Norma Malcomson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; one son, one brother and three sisters. Condolences and memorials may be sent to the family at: Terry Mehring, 3871 Stoney Creek Lane NW, Rochester, MN 55901 (please indicate either Evangel United Methodist Church or Season’s Hospice as your choice of recipient).

The memorial service is Saturday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 North Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN 55906, with Pastor David Werner officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service and a reception follows.

The family thanks the devoted, loving caretakers at Samaritan Bethany and Season’s Hospice, for all of their help and hard work rendered during this time of their loss. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com