Mark D. Keefe, 67, of Chatfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Mark David Keefe was born October 15, 1955 in Rochester to Clement and Pauline (Follensbee) Keefe. He grew up in rural Chatfield on the family farm, and worked with his dad. He graduated from Chatfield High School in 1973. After graduation he continued to work with his dad for many years, until his dad’s passing in 2010. Mark enjoyed following the local sports along with the Vikings and Twins, with his best friend his dog Clint. In his earlier years he enjoyed boating, and motorcycling.

Mark is survived by his mother; Pauline of Chatfield; 4 sisters; Janet (Terry) Bestor of Chatfield, Cathy (Dan) Fieck of Rochester, Carol (Jerry) Burgr of Stewartville, Maureen LaPlante of Chatfield; 3 brothers, Jim (Sharon) Keefe of Maple Plain, Matt Keefe of Dover, Mike (Chris) Keefe of Kasson. He is preceded in death by his father, Clement; paternal grandparents, Jay and Lizzie Keefe; maternal grandparents, Charles and Virginia Follensbee; nephew Ryan Keefe; brother in-law, Jerry LaPlante; sister in-law, Helen Keefe.

Funeral Mass for Mark will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chatfield with Father McGrath officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chatfield following the service.

Riley Funeral Home is assisting the Keefe family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com