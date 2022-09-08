Mark J. Massaro, 64, of Rochester, MN passed away on September 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mark John Massaro was born August 24, 1958 in Akron, Ohio. He grew up in Warsaw, Ohio and later studied journalism at The Ohio State University where he met the love of his life, Joyce. Mark married Joyce Meinzen on September 5, 1981. A few years later, Mark started his career with Cincinnati Insurance Company where he worked for the next 35 years. Mark and Joyce were blessed with two children – Marie and Matthew. In 1995, the family moved to Rochester, Minnesota. Six years ago, Mark became a grandpa for the first time. Mark always put his family first and he loved all of the time he spent with them.

Mark lived a full life, often enjoying traveling, boating, running, listening to music, walking the family’s dogs, and playing the bass guitar in a band with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Massaro; daughter, Marie Schwartz; son, Matthew (Karime) Massaro; granddaughter, Riley Schwartz; father, Thomas (Marion) Massaro; mother, Carole (Gary) Bantum; sisters, Linda (Mark) Hampton and Karen Liu; extended family.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and other caregivers at Mayo Clinic.

A Memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 7th Ave. SE, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Paws and Claws Humane Society, or Mayo Hospice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Massaro family; to share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com