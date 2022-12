Mark Krause

Formerly of Waltham, MN; 1977 graduate of Hayfield High School. Died December 13 of Covid complications in Longmont, CO. Survived by wife Sherry, mother Ilah Mae Holst, brother Michael, sister Jodi. Arrangements: Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home, Longmont, CO

