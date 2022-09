May 25, 1958 - Sept. 14, 2022

NEAR DOVER, Minn. - Mark Mulholland, 64, rural Dover, Minn., died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at Schleicher Funeral Home in Plainview, Minn. Burial will be in Elgin (Minn.) Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Viola Town Hall, Eyota, Minn.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes.