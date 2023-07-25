Mark Roger Roraff, 43, of Rochester, MN, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Mark was born January 6, 1980, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Roger and Sandra (Wershofen) Roraff. Mark graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1998, and went on to receive an Associates Degree from Minnesota State College Southeast Technical in Electronics Technology. He worked for Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company of Winona, where he had the opportunity to work and travel abroad. Following his employment at Benchmark Electronics of Winona, he moved to Rochester, MN, and worked for Mayo Clinic since 2012 in the Department of Healthcare Technology Management. He was united in marriage to Tracy Hedberg in Winona in 2004, and to this union one son, Landon James, was born in 2016. Mark was a man of many talents who loved electronics, was a video game enthusiast, and enjoyed building computers. The best part of his life was his family. He was an amazing father and husband who enjoyed creating wonderful memories for his wife and son on all their adventures.

Mark will be sadly missed by his wife, Tracy Roraff of Rochester, MN; son, Landon; parents, Roger and Sandy Roraff of Winona; sister, Jill (Ben) Roraff Warren of Winona; sister-in-law, Tanya Hedberg of La Crosse, WI; nephew, Jace Thompson of La Crosse, WI; grandmother-in-law, Shirley Hedberg of Winona; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Adrian and Della Roraff, and Karl and Gladys Wershofen; mother-in-law, Brenda Hedberg, and father-in-law, Randy Hedberg; and grandparents-in-law, John Erickson and Judy Erickson Sievers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00AM at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30AM - 11:00AM.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Winona is assisting the family. www.hofffuneral.com