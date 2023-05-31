Mark “Dogger” “Markie” Swee, 55, of Rochester, MN, passed away May 28, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Mark was born in Rochester to Harlan “Bud” Swee and Evelyn Refsland on Nov. 18, 1967. He attended school in Rochester and graduated from Mayo High School in 1986.

Mark was a builder with his father, Bud Swee, and also worked as an auto mechanic at Harding Auto in Huntsville, AL.

Mark was a wonderful, funny and helpful friend and was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors, using his handyman skills and “Markgyver” talents.

Mark was preceded in death by brother, Donald Swee; sister-in-law, Kelly Swee; great-nephew, Donaven Swee; and step-father, Cecil Refsland.

Mark is survived by his parents; sisters, LeAnn Kapinos (Robert), Lisa Swee-Atkinson (Steve), and Loy Ashton (Garret); brothers, Alan Swee (Annie Hanson), and Tom Swee; sister-in-law, Julie Swee; step-siblings, many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Jane Lawson.

In honor of Mark’s memory, a celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Eagles, 917 15th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904.