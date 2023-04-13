Bethany, MO: Mark Vern Spelhaug, 62, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home.

He was born on August 20, 1960, in Harmony, Minnesota the son of Vernon Hubert and Marjorie Pauline (Evenson) Spelhaug. Mark was baptized and confirmed at Root Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Fountain, Minnesota. He grew up in Fountain and graduated from Preston-Fountain High School in 1978. Following graduation, he reported for United States Marine Corps basic training in San Diego. He was honorably discharged from the USMC in 1983. He attended Rochester Community and Technical College and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree and continued his education, obtaining safety certification.

On March 16, 1991, he married Jeanne Crandall. She survives of the home.

Mark spent most of his career working as a safety consultant and safety inspector for oil pipelines throughout the United States.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Michael Ferguson; uncle, Morris Spelhaug and other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his daughter, Torey Spelhaug (Jeremiah) Bethany, MO; sister, Kathy Ferguson, Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Meadow and Ivy Moody, Arlo Spelhaug; niece and goddaughter, Cristin Sampair, and nephew, Andrew Ferguson.

Mark has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorial Services and Inurnment in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston, MN will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or the Bethany American Legion Post #216 in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com