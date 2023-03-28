Marla K. Culver

Marla Kay (Busian) Culver, 79, of Oronoco, MN, went on to quilt in Heaven on March 21, 2023, surrounded by family. Marla valued her walk with God, creating quilts and spending time with kids.

Marla was born January 31, 1944 to C. Duane and Lela (Biermann) Busian. Marla grew up on the farm in Eyota, MN with her three sisters. She graduated from Dover-Eyota High School before attending St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1963. After becoming a LPN, life’s adventures took Marla to Alaska where she worked in Bethel. She married Carl Windy, and together they had Linda. After Carl’s death, she married Andrew Andrew, and the union produced Karen and Barbara. They later divorced, and Marla returned to Minnesota. She met and married Aaron Culver in 1975, and they went on to raise several children.

Marla loved to quilt and made hundreds of unique creations over the years. The one she made for the 40th president is in the Ronald Reagan Museum. She gifted many quilts and receiving blankets to family and friends. She was well-known for her habit of finishing them at the last minute, “working better on a deadline.” Yours is still coming... Marla was a generous person, helping out where she saw a need. She instilled the strong values of service and family in her children, often volunteering her children and grandchildren as a manual workforce. She loved her family and was loved by them.

She is survived by her husband, Aaron; her children, Linda (Jerry) Skelley, Karen (Lanse) Kyle, Barbara (Katy Hughes) Andrew, Ruth Siems, Teri (Ray) Tolliver, Cathy (Dave) Maxson, Jeff (Beth) Culver, Paul (Courtney) Culver, Stephanie Culver, Michael (Dalin Chan) Culver, Kristin Andrew, and Alexandria (Eric Noble) Kyle; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her sisters, Mary Lee (Robert) Lovejoy, DeeAnn Pease and Rita Guderian. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held at the Oronoco Community Center from 10am to 2pm with a service at 11am on April 4, 2023.